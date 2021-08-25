Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge Reveals New Playable Character, Release Window

During today's Gamescom opening night live presentation, Dotemu and Tribute Games revealed that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge will offer a fifth playable character: April O'Neil! The famed reporter will be joining Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo when the game launches sometime in 2022. The game's debut trailer seemed to imply that she and Splinter might be playable characters, but this is the first confirmation we've seen thus far. Unfortunately, we don't have a specific release window for the game, so TMNT fans will just have to wait patiently to find out when the game will arrive next year.

A trailer featuring April O'Neil can be found in the Tweet embedded below and at the top of this page. The trailer also features a brand-new track from composer Tee Lopes, who previously worked on games like Sonic Mania and Streets of Rage 4.

The trailer gives us a good idea of what to expect from April's gameplay! Her trademark mic and camera will both be used in combat, and we even see a "mic drop" move, as well. April has always been good at defending herself, as we can see from the character's strong kicks. All in all, she seems like a great choice for a new playable character, and the game's key art has even been updated to add her alongside the rest of the game's heroes. The trailer also gives us our first glimpse at the Rat King, who will be one of the antagonists in the game. In the trailer, he's standing atop a broken down Footski vehicle, while playing a pipe that summons rats to attack the players.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge is confirmed to release on Nintendo Switch and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to Shredder's Revenge? Are you happy that April will be a playable character?