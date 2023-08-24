Nicki Minaj Is Now In Call of Duty

A few weeks ago, it was announced that several rappers were making their way to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone. The list included Snoop Dogg (who has been in previous Call of Duty games), as well as Nicki Minaj and 21 Savage. Today, Minaj officially made her way into Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone, becoming the latest real-life character skin added to the franchise. Minaj's new Operator bundle includes her character skin, but players will also pick up several extra items themed around the musician.

What is Included in the Nicki Minaj Operator Bundle?

The Barbz have entered the battlefield 💪



Get pink with the @NICKIMINAJ Operator bundle now available in the Call of Duty Store 💗 pic.twitter.com/DzWiJygkTf — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 24, 2023

The Nicki Minaj Operator bundle is now in the Call of Duty Store for 2,400 Call of Duty Points, which works out to roughly $20. Included alongside the Operator skin are the "Nicki Whip" vehicle skin, and "The Baddest" and "Super Freaky" weapon blueprints. On top of that, her tracer pack makes her bullets look pink, which fits with Minaj's real-world aesthetic and love of the color. Her finisher sees Minaj jumping into the air and killing her opponent with a well-placed high heel, which you can see in the video above.

Of course, the best part about this Operator skin for most Nicki Minaj fans will be her voice lines. You can hear some of the tamer ones in the video above, but rest assured that her trademark lyrical venom comes out when you purchase the full package. Developer Infinity Ward has also recently announced another great feature that pertains to this skin, which will make fans of Modern Warfare 2, Warzone, and (most importantly) Modern Warfare 3 very happy.

Will Nicki Minaj Be In Modern Warfare 3?

(Photo: Activision)

Importantly, the Minaj Operator bundle won't only be available in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone. When Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 launches in November, you'll also be able to use it there. That makes the idea of getting the bundle now (when this iteration only has a few months left until everyone's moving on) much more palatable. Minaj is far from the only Operator getting this treatment. Every Operator and Operator skin that you've purchased in MW2 will come forward with you to MW3, meaning you'll start the game with a massive selection to work from if you've been playing a ton of Modern Warfare 3.

It also means that players can rest easy knowing that when 21 Savage comes to the games in the near future, you won't just have a few weeks to use him before MW3 drops. We don't know exactly when 21 Savage is coming to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone, but the developer should make that announcement soon. Until then, there are still plenty of things to be excited about in the Call of Duty universe.

It's an exciting time for Call of Duty fans. Not only are Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone winding down with great skins like this Minaj Operator, but the hype train for Modern Warfare 3 is moving into high gear. Just in the last few days we've seen a tease of the open-world campaign gameplay and learned when developer Infinity Ward is opening up the beta. The new game launches on November 8, so there's still plenty of time to hop into MW2 and Warzone for one last run before MW3 takes over.