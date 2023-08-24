Lara Croft Confirmed for Call of Duty: Warzone & Modern Warfare 2

Lara Croft is coming to Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Lara Croft is one of gaming’s most defining characters. The legendary explorer made her debut on PlayStation 1 in the 90s and has stayed relevant for decades. On top of having a number of sequels, reboots, and even films, Lara Croft paved the way for other gaming icons such as Nathan Drake. She’s been a key figure for female representation in gaming as many point to her as a shining example of how to write and portray a woman in a video game. Now, she will be making her way to one of the biggest franchises in gaming.

Call of Duty will be adding Lara Croft in the very near future. A new teaser confirms the character is coming to Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare 2, seemingly with her signature dual pistols. As of right now, no release date has been given for the character’s debut, but it is likely coming in the next few weeks. What’s interesting about this reveal is that we’re not sure which version of Lara Croft will be in Call of Duty. The character has been reimagined a handful of times since her inception and it has been five years since her last outing. Crystal Dynamics is working on a new Tomb Raider game, but we know next to nothing about it. It’s unclear if it will be yet another reboot or if it will be a direct sequel to Shadow of the Tomb Raider with Camilla Luddington reprising the role.

Pistols ready. Prepared for drop in. Lara Croft is coming to Call of Duty @tombraider 😤 pic.twitter.com/9cYdWDlip6 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 23, 2023

Some fans are speculating that the timing of this Tomb Raider crossover with Call of Duty could be significant. There’s been some rumblings that the new Tomb Raider will be revealed imminently, but there’s no telling for certain. It’s possible this Call of Duty crossover could be timed with the reveal of the new Tomb Raider game. It’s also worth noting that fans who get the Lara Croft skin should be able to carry her over to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 later this year as part of a new carry forward program.

