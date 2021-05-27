Nickmercs Campaigning for MFAM Character in Knockout City

✖

Knockout City just released last week, but Twitch streamer Nicholas "Nickmercs" Kolcheff is already campaigning for an MFAM (Mercs Fam) character to be added to the game. On Twitter, the game's official account praised MFAM for its recent success against TatManArmy, telling Nickmercs he should begin planning a logo for the game. While that would certainly be cool to see, Nickmercs countered that he would actually prefer an MFAM character, instead! It remains to be seen whether or not he'll get his wish, but it wouldn't be surprising to see EA and developer Velan Studios make it happen for one or both streamers, given their popularity.

The exchange can be found in the Tweets embedded below.

I want an MFAM character. — FaZe Nickmercs (@NICKMERCS) May 27, 2021

Having Nickmercs and TimTheTatMan competing is a great way to bring attention to the new game! Knockout City has only been available for about a week now, and the rivalry between the two streamers might help it attract a bigger audience. Gamers tend to move on to the next thing quickly, so it will be interesting to see whether or not Knockout City can become the next big multiplayer game on streaming platforms like Twitch.

For those unfamiliar with the game, Knockout City is a new take on the sport of dodgeball. Players compete against one another on teams, and the game offers crossplay and cross-progression between the various versions. Those that have yet to check out the game will be happy to know that there is a free trial available. The Block Party trial is available on all platforms, and will last through March 30th. Players that participate will receive free in-game items, including 500 Holobux, which is Knockout City's in-game currency.

Knockout City is available now on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. ComicBook.com's review of the game is coming soon, but in the meantime, you can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

Do you plan on checking out Knockout City? Would you like to see MFAM get a character in Knockout City? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!