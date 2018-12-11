‘NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition’ Coming Early Next Year

Since its release in early 2017, NieR: Automata has become a huge sleeper hit for Square Enix, selling over 3.5 million copies worldwide and providing both the developers at Platinum Games and director Yoko Taro with tremendous praise from fans. Although there’s been no word on a sequel just yet, the publisher is re-releasing the game to keep fans and newcomers happy in just a couple of months.

In a cryptic tweet that went up yesterday, Taro hinted at a Game of the YoRHA Edition of NieR, though he did it in the oddest way possible.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Square Enix has asked me for a comment to mark the announcement of the NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHA Edition,” he started. “Now that you mention it, NieR: Automata was first released on the 23rd of February 2017 in Japan, 7th of March 2017 in America and on the 10th of March 2017 in Europe. I have noticed something bizarre and fascinating about these numbers.

“If you write these dates out in long-form as 20170223, 20170307 and 20170310, then add all three numbers together, you get 60510840.

“If you take that total, split the digits in two down the middle, making 6051 and 0840, and then subtract the second number from the first…unbelievably you get 5211!!”

“That’s right, a number completely devoid of all meaning! Just like life really, isn’t it? Over and out.”

That’s probably the most confusing announcement we’ve seen this year, but Square Enix has since confirmed that the YoRHA Edition is coming on February 26, 2019 for PlayStation 4 and PC. It will include the full game, along with the 3C3C1D119440927 Expansion DLC, five pod designs (Play System Pod Skin, Grimoire Weiss Pod, Retro Grey Pod Skin, Retro Red Pod Skin, Cardboard Pod Skin) and Machine Mask Accessories.

For those who pre-order this edition of the game, you’ll also get a Dynamic Theme and 15 Avatars for PlayStation 4; and two exclusive wallpapers for Steam.

There’s no word on an Xbox One release of the game, but one isn’t necessarily needed since it did just get the Become As Gods Edition earlier this year.

The game will be released digitally on PS4 and Steam, but for you collectors out there, a physical PlayStation 4 edition will also be available.

If you haven’t discovered this magical gem yet, this is your chance to make up for it.