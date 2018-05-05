Nier: Automata Could Be Coming To Xbox

Nier: Automata was an incredible play experience that came out exclusively for the PlayStation 4 and PC platforms. Instantly, players hailed it for its smooth mechanics and thrilling narrative, nevermind those endings! We all know that Xbox has missed out on some pretty fantastic PlayStation exclusives, but maybe that won’t be the case for long – at least according to a recent report that cropped up.

The same source that accurately leaked the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy making the jump to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and also leaked the remastered Spyro game is back once more with even more juicy details. According to Jeuxvideo, Nier: Automato won’t remain an exclusive for long and that plans for an Xbox port are already in motion.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Xbox boss Phil Spencer has stated multiple times throughout the year that he was interested in bringing more story-based games over onto the console, including RPGs and Japanese titles. These talks continued to discuss this possibility with a fan recently, specifically regarding the infamous Yakuza franchise. Now that Nier: Automata seems to be on the table, it seems like Spencer really could deliver on his promise for a broadened play experience on the Microsoft console.

We love seeing the focus on single-player titles in a market where it seems online gameplay is taking over. Phil Spencer has done incredibly well since taking over the Xbox brand, steering it back into the direction of “for gamers, by gamers.” Though everyone has a preference, no one loses when all platforms compete to be the very best they can be. If all consoles can inspire each other to take the experience to the next level, we as gamers win.

With State of Decay 2 on the horizon and Gears of War 5 teased several times already, we are curious as to see what new IPs they have in store. With E3 just a short few months away, it will be interesting to see how the shift in focuses changes this year compared to 2017.

You can read the initial report from Jeuxvideo right here, but you will need to know a little bit of French give that the whole thing is in … well, French.