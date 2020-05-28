Ninja Announces $480,000 "Ninja Battles" Fortnite Tournament

✖

Over the next six weeks, an online Fortnite invitational series will be hosted by Tyler "Ninja" Blevins. Ninja Battles Featuring Fortnite starts this Thursday, and each week will feature an $80,000 prize pool! The event will kick-off at 12 p.m. PT, and viewers will be able to watch the festivities on Ninja's Mixer channel. In total, the event will bring together 60 professional Fortnite players, including Nicholas “Nick Eh 30” Amyoony, Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf, and Soleil “Ewok” Wheeler. For Fortnite fans, the series should be a great way to see some of the biggest professional players competing against one another!

While viewers will get the opportunity to see some big names throughout the event, the commentary will be of a similar quality. Ninja Battles Featuring Fortnite will include commentary from “BallaTW” and “MonsterDface." The two esports commentators have covered a number of previous Fortnite competitions, so the event seems to be bringing in a lot of strong talent.

All in all, it seems like the kind of competition that Fortnite fans will definitely want to tune-in for! With a grand total of $480,000 on the line, and the level of talent that Ninja has assembled for the tournament, it seems like this will be a must-watch for esports fans.

Of course, there is one additional wrinkle that should make things interesting! Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 is set to begin on June 4th. While Epic Games has not revealed much about the next season of the game, rumors seem to suggest that some major changes could be coming to the map. If these rumors prove true, several areas will be flooded (perhaps as a result of the Doomsday Event). This tournament just might give fans their first chance to see how some of the biggest professional players in Fortnite adapt to the new season's changes!

Ninja Battles Featuring Fortnite will air on Thursdays through July 2nd.

