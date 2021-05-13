Ninja Reveals Astronomical Amount of Money He Made Off Just Fortnite Creator Code

✖

At one point, during the cultural peak of Fortnite, Ninja was on top of the world. Not only was he the most popular streamer in the world, but one of the most popular people in the world, streaming with Drake, showing up in Super Bowl commercials, and more. He was everywhere. In 2021, this has changed a bit. Ninja is no longer the most popular streamer in the world, but he is still amongst the top Twitch streamers and he recently returned to Fortnite after a hiatus away from the free-to-play battle royale game.

During this return, Ninja previewed the astronomical amount of money he was making at one point, revealing that he brought in five million dollars one month just with Fortnite Creator Code. As Ninja points out, he made so much money during this period of time that he can probably buy your family tree.

"I think the most I ever made in a month off the creator code was like five mil," said Ninja while playing Fortnite on stream. "I'm not joking. You know, it's funny man I actually talked s**t to someone the other day during my stream who was just roasting my League of Legends game, and I told him that I could buy his family tree. It was hilarious."

Ninja made $5M in one month from his creator code during peak Fortnite 😅 pic.twitter.com/c7HGybuVly — Wicked Good Gaming (@WickedGoodGames) May 13, 2021

It's unclear how many Fortnite players had to use Ninja's creator code for Ninja to make five million dollars, but it had to be a lot, as creators only get five percent of the purchase made when their code is used.

As for what Ninja's total net worth is, nobody knows. Estimates suggest it's roughly $25 million, but this seems on the light side if the streamer was pulling in this type of dough on just his creator code.

