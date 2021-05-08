Valkyrae Blasts Recent Misogynistic Comments About Her Success

✖

Rachel ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter is one of the biggest streamers in the world right now and she's also now the co-owner of a multi-million dollar company in the form of 100 Thieves, a lifestyle brand and gaming organization based out of Los Angeles, California. As always, this type of success has been met with a lot of bitter-fueled hate, and in this case, a lot of the hate is misogynistic.

According to various misogynists on the Internet, Valkyrae is one of the most popular streamers in the world and a co-owner of 100 Thieves because she's a female. Unfortunately, this type of nonsense is not uncommon, and it's a big reason why Valkyrae has been thinking of quitting social media and streaming less.

Taking to Twitter, Valkyrae recently slammed these comments, quoting a comment that was reportedly made on a recent 100 Thieves YouTube video highlighting Valkyrae and her success.

"These types of comments downplaying success because of who you are will continue forever, no matter what," said the streamer. "If we’re all gunna get s**t on regardless, might as well get yo bags at the same time."

“TDLR; easiest way to become a co-owner of a multimillion $ company is to have tits” these types of comments downplaying success because of who you are will continue FOREVER, no matter what If we’re all gunna get shit on regardless, might as well get yo bags at the same time😎 — rae☀️ (@itsraechill) May 7, 2021

As you would expect, the misogynistic comments continued in the replies, but there's also been a considerable amount of support and love for the streamer.

"TLDR; easiest way to become a co-owner of a multimillion $ company is to be one of the most entertaining, inspiring, and persistent creators on the internet for half a decade" oops sorry did I mistype it pic.twitter.com/lu59oikhpl — Jackson (@jacksondahl) May 7, 2021

Unfortunately, Valkyrae had to deal with this type of hate the moment her career began, but so far it hasn't stopped or even slowed her down. In the last 12 months especially, she's been blowing up and making a variety of big moves.

