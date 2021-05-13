Best Buy PS5 Restock Leaves PlayStation Fans Furious

Best Buy dropped a new PS5 restock today, and it did not go well. Earlier today, the retailer released both new stock of the all-digital PS5 and the standard PS5, which run at $400 and $500, respectively. And as you would expect, the entire stock sold out almost instantly, leaving many PlayStation fans empty-handed, as well as frustrated by all of the accompanying website crashes and cart issues.

Yesterday, GameStop's PS5 restock went fairly well, especially compared to this new Best Buy restock. That said, this is mostly because GameStop locked the stock behind premium bundles, which does a great job at keeping cash-strapped PlayStation fans and scalpers alike away. Best Buy didn't do this. Bundles may not be very popular, but they are effective.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear just how many PS5 consoles were sold by the retailer today, but once again there was no shipping option, which means many had no chance at all if their local store was out of stock or never had any stock, to begin with.

Whatever the case, as you would expect, PlayStation fans took two Twitter en masse to vent their frustration and call out the retailer.