Best Buy PS5 Restock Leaves PlayStation Fans Furious
Best Buy dropped a new PS5 restock today, and it did not go well. Earlier today, the retailer released both new stock of the all-digital PS5 and the standard PS5, which run at $400 and $500, respectively. And as you would expect, the entire stock sold out almost instantly, leaving many PlayStation fans empty-handed, as well as frustrated by all of the accompanying website crashes and cart issues.
Yesterday, GameStop's PS5 restock went fairly well, especially compared to this new Best Buy restock. That said, this is mostly because GameStop locked the stock behind premium bundles, which does a great job at keeping cash-strapped PlayStation fans and scalpers alike away. Best Buy didn't do this. Bundles may not be very popular, but they are effective.
At the moment of publishing, it's unclear just how many PS5 consoles were sold by the retailer today, but once again there was no shipping option, which means many had no chance at all if their local store was out of stock or never had any stock, to begin with.
Whatever the case, as you would expect, PlayStation fans took two Twitter en masse to vent their frustration and call out the retailer.
Three Tabs Not Enough
prevnext
Absolute pain. Everywhere like this. MAAAAAN I THOUGHT I HAD IT TOO pic.twitter.com/2DFQjQbtYL— TeasinMcTweet (@TeasinMcFly) May 13, 2021
PS5 Owner for 10 Seconds
prevnext
For 10 golden seconds I had a PS5 in my Best Buy cart. It was not meant to be this time.— Janelle 🌺 (@krzyart) May 13, 2021
Basically a Meme
prevnext
Pretty much a meme at this point... @BestBuy #PS5 #Restock #Playstation5 pic.twitter.com/9QdrpWSrgf— Ace (@Ace101Boss) May 13, 2021
Spectacular Failure
prevnext
@BestBuy another spectacular failure on the PS5 drops thank you for continuing to erode our confidence in Best Buy and Sony and this whole generation of console— Sean Holmes (@FunkTion29) May 13, 2021
Verification System Claims Another
prevnext
Nice, I would have just ordered a #PS5 if it wasn’t for #BestBuy and their bullshit verification system. #Lame— Iconik 🇺🇸 (@_JD_Brown) May 13, 2021
This Is Torture
prevnext
@BestBuy I hate you! I keep trying to get a PS5 for months! You keep torturing me saying “waiting for more inventory”, but you never let me buy it!— ☁️ (@cloudninish) May 13, 2021
Ridiculous
prevnext
I know everyone is trying to get a PS5 but SERIOUSLY!! @BestBuy I just stared at a button waiting for it to turn yellow an waited FOREVER got on my computer an my computer tells me SOLD OUT! this is ridiculous! I'll get mine somewhere else— tylor westra (@tylorwestra1985) May 13, 2021
Every Time
prevnext
Every time I try to buy a #PS5 on @BestBuy pic.twitter.com/UoBr8Mh0R9— Big Stout (@big_stout) May 13, 2021
Horrible System
prevnext
Best Buy has the dumbest ass system for buying PS5's. AGAIN got a PS5 into my cart but when I selected the stores close to me for pick up I couldn't pick up there.
JUST LET US SHIP IT TO OUR HOUSE THIS IS SO RIDICULOUS.— Jeremiah (@JeremiahOnAir) May 13, 2021
Thanks A Lot...
prev
thanks so much @BestBuy for letting me add the ps5 to my cart only for it not to be available anywhere for pick up or give me the option to have it shipped to me :)— 𝕰𝖓𝖑𝖎𝖌𝖍𝖙𝖊𝖓𝖊𝖉 𝖍𝖆𝖇𝖎𝖈𝖍𝖚𝖊𝖑𝖆 🇵🇷 (@JenCroftt) May 13, 2021