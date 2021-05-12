Pokimane Hot Tub Stream Trolled by Amouranth

✖

Imane "Pokimane" Anys has announced a Twitch Hot Tub Stream for her birthday, which is later this week. Responding to this, Kaitlyn "Amouranth" Siragus has trolled the announcement, reigniting the commotion between herself and Jenelle "Indiefoxx" Dagres about who started the trend that has taken over Twitch. While there are a variety of prominent streamers aboard the trend now, this wasn't the case when it first started. When it first started, the two prominent names involved were Amouranth and Indiefoxx.

To this day, it's a contentious subject on who birthed the trend, but back when it was emerging, the latter called out the former for stealing her idea with a text statement that included calling Amouranth a "bot" and a "snake."

Replying to Pokimane's Hot Tub stream announcement, Amouranth dug back up this moment, quote tweeting the announcement with a picture of Indiefoxx's statement, or at least part of it.

"Seeing another streamer copy my stream verbatim Is disturbing," reads the text. "It makes me sick to my stomach seeing someone stealing my creativity because they're a bot with no ideas of their own. They pretend to be my friend only to be a snake. The lies and the greed is unreal. This bitch is a multimillionaire

and can’t even stand if anyone does a little better streaming they have to copy my whole stream. I'm sorry but they stole from the wrong ranth."

Of course, this is just Amouranth having a little bit of fun. It's unclear what her relationship with Pokimane is, but her initial response to the announcement was "YAAAAAAAAAASSSSSS QUEEEN."

At the moment of publishing, Pokimane hasn't announced any details about the aforementioned stream. In fact, while we know it involves OfflineTV, it's unclear if Pokimane will actually be participating in the stream.

