The Masked Singer Reveals Ninja as One of the First Eliminated Contestants

Today, popular Twitch streamer Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins appeared on Fox’s new reality singing […]

By

Today, popular Twitch streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins appeared on Fox’s new reality singing competition show, The Masked Singer, where he performed Old Town Road by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus and Whip It by Devo. Unfortunately, despite a gallant effort, the performance wasn’t enough for the streamer to avoid elimination, making him one of the first eliminated contestants. In case you missed the show, the streamer adorned an ice cream costume, however, despite a disguise, many viewers on social media immediately suspected it was Ninja. That said, the studio crowd didn’t seem to catch on, or if it did, it wasn’t conveyed in their reaction, which, as you would expect, was defined by complete shock.

Upon being unmasked, Ninja revealed he simply wanted to get out of his comfort zone. While the streamer streams in front of millions each week, he doesn’t have much experience singing on live TV. Further, apparently he and his wife are big fans of the new Fox show.

