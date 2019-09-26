The Masked Singer Reveals Ninja as One of the First Eliminated Contestants

Today, popular Twitch streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins appeared on Fox’s new reality singing competition show, The Masked Singer, where he performed Old Town Road by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus and Whip It by Devo. Unfortunately, despite a gallant effort, the performance wasn’t enough for the streamer to avoid elimination, making him one of the first eliminated contestants. In case you missed the show, the streamer adorned an ice cream costume, however, despite a disguise, many viewers on social media immediately suspected it was Ninja. That said, the studio crowd didn’t seem to catch on, or if it did, it wasn’t conveyed in their reaction, which, as you would expect, was defined by complete shock.

Upon being unmasked, Ninja revealed he simply wanted to get out of his comfort zone. While the streamer streams in front of millions each week, he doesn’t have much experience singing on live TV. Further, apparently he and his wife are big fans of the new Fox show.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Performance

What a sweet performance! #IceCreamMask 🍦is taking the old town road to center stage. #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/aO8pZ6UrvI — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) September 26, 2019

Another flavor from the #IceCreamMask.🍦 They came to the SMACKDOWN to whip it good! #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/0mEGDQupBv — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) September 26, 2019

Who Is It?

The Reveal

Ninja Weighs In

Getting up on that stage and singing on #TheMaskedSinger was 100% the scariest thing I have ever done. Happy to have been on the show and stepped wayyyy outside my comfort zone I was terrified when filming that! Going to continue pushing my own boundaries <3 #IceCreamMask — Ninja (@Ninja) September 26, 2019

Called It

I’m so pumped that I actually guessed ninja right on masked singer — Laura Beth (@LauraBe34956434) September 26, 2019

just saying i totally knew it was @Ninja on the masked singer and screamed when he was revealed. good job!!! wouldve loved to see you go further!!! — Megs (@MegnDiane) September 26, 2019

Hi I just guessed that Ninja was the Ice Cream on The Masked Singer and nowi actually feel invincible. So yeah this is the greatest achievement of my entire life — elizabeth (@gotmypinkshirt) September 26, 2019

I knew that was @Ninja on the masked singer as soon as I saw the karate and the headphones. Plus performing in front of millions, all that stuff was a given 😂 — WDM chuck 🎯 (@CRXy0) September 26, 2019

Actually A Good Singer

But the Ninja masked singer thing… I just saw that on tv he was actually a good singer — thomas (@akathamos) September 26, 2019

I almost just choked on my drink seeing Ninja on The Masked Singer. Did not see that one coming…still though, he did have a solid singing voice. — Jon Martin (@IpA_JHartz) September 26, 2019

Lost For Words

Yoooooo @Ninja on masked singer whaaatttttt — its_kwis (@its_kwis) September 26, 2019