Ninja Gets Roasted Over Controversial Hot Take on NFL Football Players

If there’s one position in the NFL that catches endless flak and is often scapegoated, it’s kickers. Nobody remembers all of the kicks you make, yet everyone is ready to roast you once you miss one. And often the result of the game can come down to one field goal. It’s a lot of pressure, but popular Mixer and Fortnite streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins ain’t impressed. Taking to Twitter, the Internet celebrity expressed his bewilderment over NFL kickers, and how they are allowed to — seemingly — get away with missing so many kicks.

“I’ll never understand how college and NFL football teams allow kickers that just…. miss… kicks. I feel like there has to be pools of kickers in the USA that won’t miss simple kicks,” wrote Ninja on Twitter. “Or snappers that won’t mess the snaps I don’t know man it seems so silly. Would love opinions on this.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

I’ll never understand how college and NFL football teams allow kickers that just…. miss… kicks. I feel like there has to be pools of kickers in the USA that won’t miss simple kicks. Or snappers that won’t mess the snaps idk man it seems so SILLY. Would love opinions on this. — Ninja (@Ninja) November 30, 2019

As you would expect, this take — like most takes on the Internet — caught some flak, with many pointing out the flaws in it.

Just like people miss shots in Fortnite. Kicks and snaps are the same way. — FuScOnEd (@fusconed) November 30, 2019

This tweet lacks knowledge — CHiiEF Ⓥ (@ILLUMANINETY) November 30, 2019

It’s not as simple as it seems. So many nuances to the whole operation. Ultimately the best special teams units bail each other out when one is slightly off. Bottom line is though… our jobs are to perform when called upon. — Casey Kreiter (@caseykreiter) November 30, 2019

That said, this wasn’t the tweet that stirred the pot and opened up Ninja for criticism and social media jabs, it was a hotter take that he had in a reply to a fellow Fortnite content creator.

This is the shittiest reply ever. Fortnite requires movement, editing, building, rotating, and hitting shots. There are not “positions” in Fortnite. A kickers job is LITERALLY to kick. Horrible analogy, kind of embarrassing. — Ninja (@Ninja) November 30, 2019

this man just said fortnite a harder than being an nfl kicker 😂😂 — Cam Donahue (@Camdonahuee) November 30, 2019

Being a backup high school kicker takes more skill than playing fortnite — ❄️CobyWhiteSzn❄️ (@TrubiskySzn69) November 30, 2019

This is the shittiest reply ever. Being a kicker requires leg strength, accuracy, hours of practice, and making tough kicks. A fortnite players job is LITERALLY to sit at a desk and click buttons. Horrible analogy, kind of embarrassing. — SnowSZN ❄️⛄️ (12-6)🚀 (8-3-0)🧀 (0-0)☄️ (12-9-4)🐺 (@BeardedBucket_) November 30, 2019

It’s actually slightly more logical than you original tweet. To imply it’s embarrassing reflects more on you for trying to flex mental superiority when you tweet was shortsighted in the first place. Be more respectful. — A (@Garshmania) November 30, 2019

Of course, all this really proves is that Twitter is a horrible place to talk about things, let alone come hot out the gate with something you know is going to be controversial. Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Is Ninja in the wrong here or does he have a point?