Classic Nintendo 3DS Games Get Discounted Ahead of eShop Closure

On March 27th, Nintendo 3DS owners will no longer be able to download new games from the eShop. With just a few weeks left to go until the big day, publishers are starting to offer some of their games on discount, to add a little extra incentive before it all comes to a close. Some really great games have been discounted, including beloved indie titles like Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove and Shantae and the Pirate's Curse. While these games are available on other platforms, those versions don't feature stereoscopic 3D! The following titles were discounted today:

Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove- $4.49

Shantae and the Pirate's Curse- $9.99

Mighty Switch Force!- $2.99

Mighty Switch Force! 2- $2.99

Gunman Clive 2- $1.99

Xeodrifter- $4.99

Mutant Mudds- $4.49

Mutant Mudds Super Challenge- $4.99

Chicken Wiggle- $7.49



The Nintendo 3DS played host to a great library of games, and those that missed out won't have another chance to grab them, especially titles like Gunman Clive 2, which never got a physical release. Bertil Horberg, the developer on Gunman Clive 2, also wanted to discount the first game in the series, but the 3DS eShop does not allow prices under $1.99, which is the current cost. Out of all these discounts, Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove is one of the best, as the 3DS version is 85% off and contains a ton of content!

It's possible 3DS fans can expect to see more discounts like these over the next few weeks, but it's hard to say for sure. While many publishers are dropping prices ahead of time, Atlus announced via its official Twitter account that its previously announced sale has been cancelled. Thankfully, the publishers of the games listed above have confirmed that these prices will be effective through the eShop's closure, so users don't have to worry about prices going lower before the final day, or these sales getting similarly cancelled!

Do you plan on grabbing any of these games? Are you a fan of the 3DS hardware? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!