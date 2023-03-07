LEGO Teasing Big Nintendo Reveals for Mario Day

Over the last few years, March 10th has come to be known as Mario Day, and Nintendo and its partners tend to celebrate the occasion with sales and new product releases. This year, LEGO has something up its sleeve, as the company will be hosting a LEGO Super Mario YouTube Premiere. At this time, there's been no indication about what the company will be showcasing, but the announcement promises "big updates... and even bigger reveals." Fans of the LEGO Mario line are definitely going to want to tune in to see what gets announced!

The tease from LEGO's official Twitter account can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Final preparations are underway for our LEGO Super Mario™ YouTube Premiere... Tune in on March 10 for big updates... and even bigger reveals...!#MAR10Day pic.twitter.com/jVOZaArUjo — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) March 6, 2023

LEGO's Super Mario line has been going strong for several years now, offering designs based on various games, including New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Luigi's Mansion, and Super Mario 3D World. The company has offered LEGO versions of the franchise's biggest characters, and some notable locations, such as Bowser's Airship. It's hard to say what LEGO might be up to next, but it's possible we could see sets based on The Super Mario Bros. Movie. With the film set to release in theaters on April 5th, the timing would make a lot of sense. For now, fans will just have to wait patiently to see what gets revealed later this week!

The Super Mario series might be Nintendo's biggest, but Zelda is certainly a close second. The series has been going strong since the days of the NES, and a LEGO set based on the franchise is apparently in the works. A design based on Ocarina of Time and Breath of the Wild leaked online last month, and it seems to be genuine. LEGO has not made any sets based on Nintendo characters outside of the Mario universe just yet, but it seems that will be changing sometime in the near future. It's unlikely that the Zelda set will get announced on Mario Day, but stranger things have happened!

