Nintendo Takes Time To Reply In Braille To A Blind Boy’s Heartwarming Thank You Letter

Like any big corporation, Nintendo can occasionally come across as a bit cold and indifferent, but every once in a while, they do something that proves they truly care about their fans. Japanese Twitter user Kentarock1020 recently posted about a letter his blind son sent to Nintendo, and the rather amazing response he got. 全盲の長男が唯一楽しめる#リズム天国

シリーズを全てパーフェクトでクリアした長男が#任天堂

さんへ手紙を書いた所、返信の手紙が‼️たった1人の為に誠実に対応でまさに神対応です✨

任天堂さん、全シリーズ音楽監修のつんくさん是非とも新作をお待ちしてます🙇#nintendo pic.twitter.com/LPOLfboJIT — けんたろー (@kentarock1020) May 17, 2017 For the majority of those who can't read Japanese, here's what Kentarock says in his tweet (thanks to SoraNews24 for the translation): "My son Hibiki is blind and has perfectly cleared every game in the Rhythm Tengoku series, the only games he can play. He sent Nintendo a letter and they responded! Them sending such a sincere correspondence to just one person is truly divine customer service. Nintendo, we're anxiously awaiting the next installment in the series!"

(Photo: Kentarock1020 on Twitter) The Rhythm Tengoku series, which goes by Rhythm Heaven in the West, is all about music and timing. Sure, the Rhythm Heaven games have visuals, but you could play them with your eyes closed, which makes them some of the only games fully accessible for the visually impaired. Hibiki, who's been blind since the age of two, loves the Rhythm Heaven games so much, he sent the following thank you letter to Nintendo. "Dear Nintendo, Hello. My name is Hibiki Sakai and I am in fifth grade. I am blind, but I've always wanted to play video games like everyone else. But there aren't many games I can play at all. The one game I can really play is Rhythm Tengoku. It's the only game I can enjoy together with others, and I never lose at it. I've gotten perfect scores on all the versions on the Game Boy Advance, Nintendo DS, Wii, and 3DS too. So, I really, really want you to make more Rhythm Tengoku games. And it's perfectly fine if you make them a little harder too! I think that there are a lot of other kids with visual impairments who want to play video games but can't. So, I'd love for you to develop more games for people with handicaps to enjoy playing with others. I will always support you, Nintendo."