As was announced yesterday, today is the day: Nintendo will host a new Nintendo Direct today that will feature all kinds of news, announcements, and reveals. Ahead of the actual event itself, we have gathered together everything you need to know about the new Nintendo Direct like when it is, how to watch, and what to expect.

How to Watch the New Nintendo Direct

Today’s Nintendo Direct is specifically set to start at 3PM PT/6PM ET and run for roughly 40 minutes. As typical for Nintendo, the livestream will be available across multiple streaming platforms. The best options are, as always, the official Nintendo Twitch page as well as the official Nintendo YouTube channel.

In general, Twitch’s stream will likely be slightly ahead of the YouTube one, but for ease of access, we have embedded the YouTube stream below. While it is just a placeholder at the moment, once live, the video will start like any other YouTube premiere.

What to Expect in the New Nintendo Direct

Nintendo has explicitly stated that today’s Nintendo Direct will include “roughly 40 minutes of information focused mainly on Nintendo Switch games launching this winter.” Given the softness of that language, it is difficult to say what might be included. While there will certainly be a number of odds and ends about Nintendo Switch games coming this winter, it leaves things open to also announce, for example, the much-rumored addition of either Nintendo 64 or Game Boy titles to Nintendo Switch Online.

That said, there are plenty of already known upcoming Nintendo Switch video games that could make an appearance. Metroid Dread is set to release alongside the new OLED Nintendo Switch on October 8th, for example. There’s Mario Party Superstars in October as well, and the upcoming Shin Megami Tensei V is exclusive to the Nintendo Switch.

What do you think will actually make an appearance at today’s Nintendo Direct? Are you hoping for any specific reveals? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!