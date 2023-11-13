New Nintendo Indie World Event Announced for This Week

Nintendo has announced that its next "Indie World" live stream will be held within the coming day. In between larger Nintendo Direct presentations, Nintendo has been holding these Indie World broadcasts over the past several years to highlight smaller titles that will soon be coming to Switch. Now, this trend will continue once again when what is likely the final Indie World showcase of 2023 takes place.

Announced on social media this morning, Nintendo revealed that its latest Indie World stream will go live tomorrow, November 14, at 9am PT/12pm ET. As for what will be shown off during this event, Nintendo didn't outline any specific games but merely said that the showing will contain "roughly 20 minutes of new announcements and updates on indie games coming to Nintendo Switch." With this in mind, it's hard to know what exactly could end up appearing in the showcase, but we'll be sure to update you here on ComicBook.com if anything big does emerge.

A new @IndieWorldNA Showcase is airing tomorrow, Nov. 14 at 9:00 a.m. PT! Tune in for roughly 20 minutes of new announcements and updates on indie games coming to #NintendoSwitch. #IndieWorld



Watch it live here: https://t.co/z39Mhr4n0K pic.twitter.com/2L7jUwk9eP — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 13, 2023

Per usual, the game that Nintendo fans want to see the most in this Indie World presentation is Team Cherry's highly anticipated Hollow Knight: Silksong. Originally announced all the way back in 2019, Silksong is the sequel to 2017's Hollow Knight and has been eagerly awaited by many fans for a very, very long time. This anticipation has only been amplified by the fact that Team Cherry hasn't shown off much of Silksong over the past few years. In fact, Silksong remains without even a broad release window, which has continued to leave fans feeling like the game will never release. Whether or not Silksong could show up during Indie World isn't yet known, but fans will surely continue to cross their fingers and hope for the best.

Will you be checking out this Indie World broadcast for yourself in the coming day? And what indie titles are you hoping to see make an appearance over the course of the stream? Be sure to let me know for yourself either down in the comments or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.