Nintendo Switch Online Has Final Free Download for Mario Fans

The primary reason most are subscribed to Nintendo Switch Online is access to the legacy Nintendo games that span the NES, SNES, N64, Sega Genesis, Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and Game Boy Advance. The secondary reason is to play non-free-to-play online multiplayer games. These are the two major motivators behind paying every year to have Nintendo Switch Online. There's more to the subscription service than this though. For example, if you want to make use of Cloud saves you need to have a Nintendo Switch online subscription. Meanwhile, if you want extra profile icons, you also need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription.

To this end, if you're looking for a new profile icon and are a Mario fan, then you'll want to check out the final wave of Super Mario Bros. Wonder profile icons that are now available until November 16. The icons -- which can be viewed below -- are available via Platinum Points, with said icons running between five Platinum Points and ten Platinum Points. This is the fourth and final wave, with the first releasing on October 20 alongside the game's release on Nintendo Switch.

As always, once these are gone, they are gone. They are only available for a limited time, and typically, icons are never re-released. You have to get them in their first wave or you'll never have them. That said, unlike some icons, these are available to all Nintendo Switch Online subscribers as opposed to being locked behind the Expansion Pack tier.

Once claimed, the icons are yours to keep. Even if your Nintendo Switch Online subscription lapses, you will retain every icon you've obtained through the subscription service. Even if you never subscribe to Nintendo Switch Online again, you will be able to keep any and all icons obtained through your previous subscription.

(Photo: Nintendo)

