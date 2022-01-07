First Nintendo Direct of 2022 Potentially Happening Soon

According to a prominent Nintendo leaker, the first Nintendo Direct of 2022 is happening soon. It’s been a few months since the last proper Nintendo Direct. Each month that passes, the closer we get. That’s just how time works. That said, there’s been no word from Nintendo about when the next Nintendo Direct will happen. Typically, it doesn’t announce a new Nintendo Direct until a few days before it happens, so it’s not very surprising we haven’t heard about the first showcase of 2022 as the year just started. This should change soon though.

Over on Twitter, the aforementioned leaker, Samus Hunter, relays word that they believe, based on the information they’ve gathered, that the next Nintendo Direct will happen before last year’s first Nintendo Direct, which is to say, before February 17. In fact, the leaker notes that it could even happen as soon as later this month.

“I know that there are a lot of people that are eager to find when the next Nintendo Direct is scheduled. Well, I’m hearing some announcement scheduled and launch period for games that right now makes me confident to say that it should arrive before last February Direct,” said Samus Hunter. “In the coming days I will go into more detail explaining some of the announcements and motivations, but I don’t rule out that it could also arrive in January. There are announcements that are usually scheduled two months before launch that fall in late March.”

Obviously, everything here is a bit vague, but if Samus Hunter is correct, the next Nintendo Direct is happening sooner than many expected. That said, this is assuming they are correct. Like most leakers and insiders, Samus Hunter has been both wrong and right in the past, so remember to take everything here with a grain of salt.

As for Nintendo, it has not addressed this rumor in any capacity, and it probably won’t for a variety of inconsequential reasons. That said, if it does address the rumor, we will be sure to update the story with what you need to know. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things Nintendo, click here.