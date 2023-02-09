3 Nintendo DS RPGs Getting Remastered for Nintendo Switch

Three classic role-playing games from the Nintendo DS are now confirmed to be returning on Nintendo Switch in the form of a new remastered collection. In recent years, the Switch has become a new home for a vast number of titles from older Nintendo platforms such as the Wii, Wii U, and occasionally the DS. Now, this trend will once again be continuing later this summer when developer and publisher Atlus re-releases the first three installments in one of its most beloved franchises.

Announced as part of this week's new Nintendo Direct, Atlus will be remastering Etrian Odyssey, Etrian Odyssey II: Heroes of Lagaard, and Etrian Odyssey III: The Drowned City. These three titles will be released in a single package called the Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection which is set to hit Switch on June 1st. In addition to releasing as a console exclusive for Switch, the Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection will also be coming to PC via Steam.

Explore the beginnings of this RPG classic with three remastered, timeless labyrinth-crawling adventures! 🗺️



Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection releases June 1st, 2023 for Nintendo Switch and Steam! pic.twitter.com/svzWkKN9Dv — Official ATLUS West (@Atlus_West) February 8, 2023

First released back in 2007, the original Etrian Odyssey went on to spawn numerous sequels, spin-offs, and even various remakes for Nintendo DS and 3DS. Up until this point, though, the franchise has never appeared on a non-DS or 3DS platform, which has led to many calls from fans to bring the series elsewhere. While it took a bit longer than expected, Atlus clearly heard those cries and is now looking to expand the reach of Etrian Odyssey on Switch and PC.

The only downside about this new Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection is that it will be a bit more costly than expected. Rather than retailing for the typical price of $59.99, the Origins Collection is going to retail for $79.99 in total. Fortunately, Atlus will be selling each individual installment on its own, but each title will cost $39.99 individually. As such, if you're going to eventually pick up all three entries that are being remastered in HD, you might just want to cop the Origins Collection.

How do you feel about seeing the first three games in the Etrian Odyssey series come back for modern platforms? Will you be looking to get the Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection for yourself later this year? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.