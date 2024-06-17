Next Nintendo Direct Date Announced

Nintendo announced this morning that the next Nintendo Direct presentation will be held this week. As previous leaks suggested, the showcase will take place on Tuesday, June 18th. The event will start at 7 a.m. PT, and is expected to last for about 40 minutes in total. At this time, Nintendo has not revealed any of the games that will be featured during the presentation, but the timing and previous leaks suggest that we can expect to see information about the next updates for Among Us and Disney Dreamlight Valley, alongside several other Nintendo Switch games. The presentation will stream on Nintendo's YouTube channel right here.

A Nintendo Direct for the month of June was announced back in May, but no specific date had been provided. The only thing Nintendo confirmed at the time is that the showcase will only focus on games releasing on the company's current system; basically, don't expect to see the so-called "Nintendo Switch 2" revealed! That reveal isn't set to happen until sometime before Nintendo's fiscal year comes to an end in March 2025. For the time being, Nintendo's sole focus is on the current Switch.

As of this writing, Nintendo's first-party slate for the rest of 2023 is pretty barren; Luigi's Mansion 2 HD is set to release on June 27th, while Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition will be coming out on July 18th. Everything else is a giant mystery at this point. As we've mentioned in the past, that's not unusual heading into a June Nintendo Direct; last year's June show saw several new games announced just months before they were released, including Super Mario Bros. Wonder, WarioWare: Move It!, and the remake of Super Mario RPG.

Hopefully this year's show will see some other big games announced! One of the biggest mysteries of the Switch era has been the fate of Metroid Prime 4. The game was first announced all the way back at E3 2017, but Nintendo revealed in 2019 that development was completely restarting under the original team at Retro Studios. Fans have spent the last five years wondering when the game might be released, and with the Switch era drawing to a close, 2024 would seem like the perfect time.

Thankfully, fans don't have to wait too much longer to find out what's in store for the rest of the year! Hopefully Nintendo will make the rest of 2024 memorable for fans of the system.

