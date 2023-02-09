Nintendo Responds to Fan Concerns Over Future $70 Switch Games

Nintendo has released new messages responding to fan concerns about future Switch games being $70. Within the past day, Nintendo confirmed that its biggest release of 2023, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, would retail for $69.99. And while this is a price that has become somewhat common on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, Tears of the Kingdom is the first game that Nintendo has ever sold at this value. Luckily, based on what the Japanese gaming company has now said, it doesn't seem like this will be a trend for the long haul.

In a new series of statements given to Game Informer, Nintendo confirmed that its higher price for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will essentially be a one-off situation, at least for now. "We determine the suggested retail price for any Nintendo product on a case-by-case basis," a representative from Nintendo said of the situation. With this in mind, it seems as though Nintendo decided to only sell Tears of the Kingdom at a higher price, but other upcoming games like Pikmin 4 won't be sold at the same value.

Speaking more about whether or not future Switch games that haven't yet been announced will also cost $70, Nintendo responded with a flat, "No." Again, while it was stressed that prices are only determined on a "case-by-case basis", it sounds like Nintendo currently has no plans to make $70 the new normal for all of its first-party titles.

When it comes to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom specifically, Nintendo's largest exclusive of the year is set to release in just a few short months on May 12th. As of this week, pre-orders for Tears of the Kingdom are now live, which means you can snag the game right now if you're so inclined.

