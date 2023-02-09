Every Game Boy and Game Boy Advance Game Available on Nintendo Switch Online

As of this week, Nintendo finally delivered on a long-requested feature from fans and brought Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games to its Nintendo Switch Online service. These additions to Switch Online already join an extensive slate of games from NES, SNES, Nintendo 64, and Sega Genesis that have been available on the service for quite some time. And while it remains to be seen how this library will grow down the road, NSO members can already look to access a strong rotation of games.

At the time of this writing, Nintendo has made available 15 games across Game Boy and Game Boy Advance that can be played through Switch Online. Of this lineup, nine of the games in question stem from the original Game Boy while the other six are tied to Game Boy Advance. Although only 15 titles can be played at this very moment, Nintendo has also confirmed a handful of games that will be coming to Switch Online in the future. A group of nine additional games in total spread across Game Boy and Game Boy Advance will be released at some point, but launch dates for all of the confirmed games have yet to be divulged.

It's worth stressing that if you do want to check out all of these Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games for yourself on Switch Online, you'll need to be subscribed to certain tiers of the service. For Game Boy games, any Nintendo Switch Online member will be able to download and experience these classic titles. For Game Boy Advance, though, Nintendo has locked these games away behind the "Expansion Pack" version of the platform. While the Expansion Pack membership is more expensive, this tier also includes the aforementioned games from Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis as well. Not to mention, certain expansions and DLC for games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and Splatoon 2 can also be accessed as part of this version of Switch Online.

If you'd like to see every Game Boy and Game Boy Advance game that is available to play via Nintendo Switch Online (along with those arriving in the future), you can find the full list of titles below.