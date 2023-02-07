Nintendo Switch Passes Lifetime Sales of PS4

As of the end of 2022, the Nintendo Switch has now officially passed the lifetime sales of Sony's PlayStation 4 console. Considering the ever-present strength of the Nintendo Switch since it was first released back in 2017, it seemed like only a matter of time until Nintendo's latest video game console would end up topping the PS4 in terms of overall sales. And while Sony still has the top-selling console ever, the Switch is definitely beginning to close that gap.

As of today, Nintendo announced in its new financial report that the Nintendo Switch has now sold 122.55 million units in total around the globe. When last we heard about the Switch, its overall sales total sat at a little more than 114 million. In the final quarter of 2022, though, Nintendo was able to sell 8.22 million Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED consoles, which brings the overall total to this aforementioned figure.

Because of this sales surge around the holidays, the Nintendo Switch has now eclipsed the final sales total of the PS4 by roughly 5 million units. Sony stopped sharing sales data for the PS4 not long ago, which means that the console's final tally ended up sitting at 117.2 million.

In addition to passing the PS4, the Nintendo Switch has also now surpassed the combined sales of the Game Boy and Game Boy Color, which sat at 118 million units. Currently, the Switch is the third best-selling console of all-time and only trails behind the Nintendo DS and PlayStation 2. The PS2, in particular, remains the best-selling console ever and shipped over 155 million units. As such, if the Switch is ever going to pass Sony's previous hardware, it has a lot of ground to make up in the coming years.

