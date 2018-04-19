Nintendo eShop Sale Offers Discounts On Darkest Dungeon, 3DS Games and More

Although this week’s Nintendo eShop update is chock full of great games (including the upcoming South Park: The Fractured But Whole), there are a number of available titles that have been marked down across the board, on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U.

These include a number of favorites that are sure to be instant additions to your game library, such as the cult favorite Darkest Dungeon, which can be yours for just over $20; the multiplayer-oriented adventure Nine Parchments; and the Disney/Pixar game Cars 3: Driven To Win.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The full list, which was originally posted on Resetera, can be found below. Some of the deals end next week, but others go on through the end of the month. So shop while you can!

Nintendo Switch:

Astro Bears Party – $2.99 – 40% Off – Ends 4/28

Bleed – $5.99 – 50% Off – Ends 5/3

Brawl – $7.99 – 20% Off – Ends 5/9

Bulb Boy – $5.39 – 40% Off – Ends 4/28

Cars 3: Driven to Win – $19.99 – 50% Off – Ends 4/21

Darkest Dungeon – $21.24 – 15% Off – Ends 4/23

Darkest Dungeon – The Crimson Court – $8.49 – 15% Off – Ends 4/23

Darkest Dungeon – The Shieldbreaker – $3.39 – 15% Off – Ends 4/23

Darkest Dungeon: Ancestral Edition – $29.74 – 15% Off – Ends 4/23

DragonFangZ: The Rose & Dungeon of Time – $19.99 – 20% Off – Ends 4/26

Frederic: The Resurrection of Music – $1.49 – 75% Off – Ends 5/3

Frederic 2: Evil Strikes Back – $1.24 – 75% Off – Ends 5/3

Jydge – $8.99 – 40% Off – Ends 4/25

Letter Quest Remastered – $5.99 – 50% Off – Ends 5/3

Nine Parchments – $11.99 – 40% Off – Ends 5/1

No Thing – $1.39 – 30% Off – Ends 5/3

Paper Wars: Cannon Fodder Devastated – $4.99 – 50% Off – Ends 4/22

Putty Pals – $8.99 – 10% Off – Ends 4/26

Qbics Paint – $3.74 – 25% Off – Ends 5/3

Red Game Without A Great Name – $1.49 – 50% Off – Ends 4/22

Robonauts – $2.99 – 80% Off – Ends 4/28

Squareboy vs Bullies: Arena Edition – $3.99 – 20% Off – Ends 4/29

Twin Robots: Ultimate Edition – $5.99 – 25% Off – Ends 4/29

Nintendo 3DS:

Citizens of Earth – $4.99 – 67% Off – Ends 4/23

Classic Games Overload: Card & Puzzle Edition – $14.99 – 50% Off – Ends 4/22

Double Breakout – $4.90 – 30% Off – Ends 4/26

Etrian Mystery Dungeon – $14.99 – 25% Off – Ends 4/23

Mercenaries Saga 3 – $4.79 – 30% Off – Ends 5/9

Parascientific Escape: Gear Detective – $4.00 – 20% Off – Ends 5/9

Persona Q: Shadow of the Labyrinth – $14.99 – 25% Off – Ends 4/23

RTO – $7.99 – 20% Off – Ends 4/26

Nintendo Wii U:

Citizens of Earth – $4.99 – 67% Off

RTO 2 – $7.99 – 20% Off

Steel Rivals – $4.89 – 30% Off

Triple Breakout – $3.49 – 30% Off

There are several great titles up for grabs, but when it comes to quick recommendations, here’s what to go for.

If you’re looking for an exciting run-and-gun shooter, you can’t go wrong with Bleed; if it’s dungeon roaming and combat you’re after, Darkest Dungeon is an easy thumbs-up; and Citizens of Earth is good fun over on the Wii U and 3DS, even if they’re separate versions.

Happy shopping!