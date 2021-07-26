Nintendo Shares Wild Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword Soundtrack Fact

Nintendo revealed a surprising fact about The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword on Twitter this week. Most fans of the franchise have the HD version of the game by now and they might not know the soundtrack is a milestone for the series. Nintendo explained that Skyward Sword was the first Zelda game to have a recorded orchestra perform the score. This kind of attention to detail and grandeur has become standard in the video game industry. But, back in 2011, it wasn’t nearly as commonplace as it can be now. Fans were feeling the trip down memory lane with the company. A lot of the staunchest supporters tweeted their memories with the starting area and the intro. Check out some of the footage and sounds for yourself.

Ah...there are few things as powerful as the Legend of #Zelda music, and #SkywardSwordHD has some memorable tunes! Did you know that this was the first game in the series to have orchestrated music? pic.twitter.com/DtgNJeRfeI — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 23, 2021

The company also described their game down below:

“Take to the skies, draw your sword, and experience the earliest story in the Legend of Zelda series. Join Link in his high-flying quest to save Zelda, a childhood friend who must confront her destiny. Soar between floating islands and descend to the treacherous surface world in this updated HD version of the Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword game.”

