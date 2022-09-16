New Nintendo Leak Teases More Movies in Development

✖

A new leak associated with Nintendo has revealed that the longtime Japanese video game publisher is looking to make quite the splash in the film industry. At this point in time, Nintendo is already working on an animated Mario Bros. movie with Illumination that is poised to release in 2023. And while this might be the project that most fans have their eyes on at the moment, it seems quite clear that Nintendo is already looking to create more movies in the long run.

Found in a new copyright document that is associated with next year's Mario movie, it was seen that two companies known as "Nintendo Studios" and "M. Brothers Productions" now exist in some capacity. Both of these organizations clearly flow up to Nintendo proper, but at this point in time, Nintendo itself hasn't revealed that it has formally established either of these production companies. Still, their existence in shows that Nintendo is clearly looking to make more movies as time goes on, especially since it wouldn't make sense to create these production firms for a single project.

There are copyright records for the Illumination Mario movie, which have the expected companies listed, but there's also new companies: "Nintendo Studios, LLC" and "M Brothers Productions, LLC". Guessing these are the studios Nintendo will be listing their movies under pic.twitter.com/IydjzrkLyH — MichaelO2000 (@MichaelO2k) June 6, 2022

As we learned in late 2021, Nintendo has already been pretty forthcoming about its hopes and dreams when it comes to the film space. In comments given in a Q&A with investors, longtime Nintendo director Shigeru Miyamoto said that the company has a desire to make more movies. That being said, Miyamoto made clear that Nintendo isn't going to focus on these future films until it can meet expectations for its current projects. As such, we likely won't hear anything else about what movies Nintendo might look to make in the coming years until the Super Mario film hits theaters first next year on April 7, 2023.

