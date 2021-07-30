Nintendo Releases New No More Heroes 3 Trailer

✖

Nintendo released quite the energetic No More Heroes 3 trailer on Friday to show off more of the game that’s coming to the Nintendo Switch next month. The trailer shows fights, intergalactic superheroes, landscaping, action figures, dancing, and plenty more you probably weren’t expecting. The game is still planned exclusively for the Nintendo Switch, so you’ll have to plan on playing it there come August 27th when the game launches.

The trailer that pits “1 otaku assassin vs 10 alien superheroes,” according to Nintendo, can be seen below to offer just a slice of what No More Heroes 3 on the Switch has to offer. The game’s listing on Nintendo’s site had already shown off a couple of the alien superheroes Travis will face off against, but the trailer reveals even more of them beyond the two already confirmed.

1 otaku assassin vs 10 alien superheroes Check out the latest #NoMoreHeroes 3 trailer to see what the Galactic Superhero Rankings has in store for Travis Touchdown. 📼 Watch now: https://t.co/oLMPitM2QH pic.twitter.com/Hb3xzgXdma — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) July 30, 2021

A total of 10 superheroes fill the Galactic Superhero Rankings, so we’ve got a few more to go before we know exactly who all Travis will be facing in the new game. We know that at the top of that list, however, resides Prince FU, the alien who’s returned to Earth 20 years after first arriving there in order to conquer it with his superhero comrades.

“The evil Prince FU and his band of alien assassins are itching to conquer Earth, and the only thing standing in their way is Travis Touchdown and his crew,” a preview of the game read to make sense of the alien vs. Earth dilemma at hand. “Armed with his trusty Beam Katana, new tech, and some killer wrestling moves, Travis must battle to the top of the Galactic Superhero Rankings and stop the invaders in their stupid tracks.”

No More Heroes 3 would’ve been out by now had the plans from creator Suda51 played out as hoped, but the game got delayed out of 2020 and instead aimed for a 2021 release date. That new date was revealed earlier this year, however, and will have the game releasing in under a month now. It’ll only be on the Nintendo Switch which is a first for the No More Heroes games.

No More Heroes 3 releases for the Nintendo Switch on August 27th.