Nintendo Is Skipping E3 2023

Nintendo confirmed this week that the company has no plans to attend E3 2023 this year, a confirmation that makes it the first of the big three to confirm its lack of attendance. This news followed reports from earlier in the year that suggested PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo would all be skipping this year's event. As those who follow Nintendo's events will know, however, the fact that the company won't be attending E3 doesn't at all preclude it from hosting at least one major gaming event during the summer.

A statement from Nintendo (via VentureBeat) confirmed the company's intentions to pass on this year's E3 event.

"We approach our involvement in any event on a case-by-case basis and are always considering various ways to engage with our fans," Nintendo said. "Since this year's E3 show didn't fit into our plans, we have made the decision to not participate. However, we have been and continue to be a strong supporter of the ESA and E3."

Again, this shouldn't be particularly surprising if you've kept up with how Nintendo likes to handle its events and were aware of the reports from earlier in the year that the big three wouldn't be at E3. While PlayStation and Xbox have gotten more on board with the Nintendo Direct-style presentations in recent years, Nintendo is largely regarded as a forerunner in that area with its Nintendo Directs that beam information, trailers, and teasers straight to viewers. It's grouped those Directs under the umbrellas of larger events before, but with at least two of those on the way in the next few weeks, Nintendo doesn't need to be part of any major event to have eyes on its reveals.

With Nintendo now officially out, one would assume that PlayStation and Xbox may follow suit in the near future with statements of their own to confirm that they won't take part in E3 2023. The Entertainment Software Association which organizes E3 each year issued a statement in January following the initial reports. The ESA spoke about the challenges of reviving a show like E3 amid its hiatus (and a growing focus on these Direct-style virtual events) but did not mention Nintendo, Xbox, nor PlayStation.