E3 Organizers Respond to Absence of PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo

Yesterday, IGN reported that Nintendo, PlayStation, and Xbox will all be skipping this year's E3 event. The Entertainment Software Association has now addressed that report in a message to members that was obtained by IGN. While the message does not confirm that the three companies will not be attending, it does offer support for ReedPOP, the company the ESA has partnered with on this year's show. E3 2023 will be the first in-person E3 event since 2019, and the ESA's message cites the difficulties with reviving the show after so much time off.

"E3 has a rich history within our industry, and we are always heartened to feel the passion for the show and hear what it means to different people. Reviving a tradeshow after a three-year hiatus and a global pandemic was always going to have its challenges, which is why we conducted an extensive search (in consultation with the ESA member companies) to identify the best partner to produce E3. In selecting ReedPOP as our partner, we have been able to tap into their rich history of hosting popular industry events, like PAX, and broader consumer shows, like Comic Con," the statement reads.

According to IGN, Nintendo and Microsoft both opted out of the event for different reasons. In the case of Nintendo, it was apparently because the company has a lighter release schedule planned for the second half of the year. In Microsoft's case, the company is apparently skipping E3 because it will be holding its own physical showcase the week before E3. The outlet did not provide any rationale for PlayStation's absence, but the company opted out of E3 2019, and had already announced its decision to skip E3 2020 before the event was cancelled.

Despite these major absences, there are still a number of big companies that could make E3 a worthwhile event. Hopefully the ESA and ReedPOP can make the show an enjoyable one for the industry as a whole!

Were you planning to attend E3 this year? Do you think the show will be a success without Nintendo, PlayStation, and Xbox? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!