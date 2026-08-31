This Is Your Last Chance to Buy a Nintendo Switch 2 Before New Price Increase

If you haven’t already purchased a Nintendo Switch 2 but have been planning to do so, you’ll want to pull the trigger today. Back in May, Nintendo warned that it would be increasing the cost of the Switch 2 later this year by $50. However, compared to other gaming manufacturers, Nintendo made this announcement long in advance, with the price change not becoming official until later. Now, after nearly four months, this change in value to the Switch 2 will soon be going into effect.

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Starting tomorrow, September 1st, the Nintendo Switch 2’s cost will permanently jump up to $499.99. As mentioned, this is a $50 bump from the console’s original price of $450, which is what it launched at last year. In addition, Nintendo Switch 2 bundles that also come with a game (Mario Kart World, Pokemon Pokopia, Pokemon Legends: Z-A, etc.) will be seeing a similar increase and will now begin going for $550.

At the time of this writing, all US retailers and Nintendo itself continue to sell the Switch 2 at its original value. Once the clock strikes midnight, however, this can and should change. As a result, you have only half a day remaining to take advantage of this lower cost for the Switch 2.

This Likely Won’t Be the Only Switch 2 Price Hike

It’s worth stressing that this upcoming price increase for the Nintendo Switch 2 likely won’t be the only one that the console receives throughout its lifespan. As a result of ongoing increases to tech components and manufacturing costs, nearly all tech companies have had to hike prices for their products. Nintendo’s own competitors such as PlayStation, Xbox, and Valve have already been forced to increase the cost of their various platforms, some of which have resulted in multiple price hikes for hardware like the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

With this in mind, there’s a very high probability that Nintendo will also be forced to increase the cost of the Switch 2 once again in the future. Even though it has shown great hesitancy to do so, current market conditions don’t seem like they’re going to improve at any point in the next year or two. Assuming that this remains true for the long haul, Nintendo might have to push out another price increase for the Switch 2 simply as a way of not bleeding money.

With all of this in mind, the current $450 price for the Switch 2 will likely be the console’s lowest throughout its life cycle. Although it’s still not cheap by any means, you’re best served purchasing it for this value right now if you intend to pick up the hardware at any point in the months or years to come.