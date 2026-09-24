Injustice 3 Leaks Get Official Response From NetherRealm’s Ed Boon

NetherRealm Studios director Ed Boon has finally responded to ongoing leaks related to Injustice 3. Since support for Mortal Kombat 1 concluded in 2025, many fans have been left wondering what NetherRealm would opt to do next. While Injustice 3 has widely been considered one of the most likely options, those within NetherRealm have yet to confirm as much outright. Now, in the wake of major leaks outing the existence of Injustice 3 ahead of time, NetherRealm’s longtime studio head and director has spoken up about the matter.

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In a series of posts on X, Boon insisted that some recent rumors and leaks associated with Injustice 3 are false. Specifically, Boon asserted that previous claims that Injustice 3 was being tested externally in a series of playtests were not accurate. Despite this, he didn’t outright state that Injustice 3 isn’t happening, just shot down the notion that the game is in the hands of testers outside of NetherRealm.

“Just because a game isn’t currently being tested externally doesn’t necessarily mean the game isn’t in development,” Boon said.

Appreciate the interest & enthusiasm 👍🏻



But just because a game isn’t currently being tested externally doesn’t necessarily mean the game isn’t in development. — Ed Boon (@noobde) September 23, 2026

Although Boon is shooting down some rumors related to Injustice 3, the fact that he’s not completely debunking that the game is in the works bodes well. Based on a number of leaks that have come about over the past month, it seems all but certain that Injustice 3 will be NetherRealm’s next game, as the potential of these leaks being unfounded is pretty unlikely. Still, Boon looks to be trying to throw fans off the trail just a bit so that the game’s eventual announcement can come as a surprise whenever it happens.

Despite seemingly being in development, there’s still very little that we know about Injustice 3 just yet, as these leaks haven’t shed any light on the game’s story or its potential launch window. The only thing that we do seem to know, however, is that Injustice 3 will feature Supergirl and Batwoman as playable characters. Other Injustice mainstays like Superman, Batman, Green Lantern, and Flash will surely be included as well, alongside plenty of other newcomers. Unless more leaks happen to reveal further specifics about the game’s roster, we likely won’t learn about the character list until it’s actually revealed.

If Injustice 3 is in development at NetherRealm, there’s a decent chance we could hear about it before the end of the year. Historically, NetherRealm and WB Games have partnered with The Game Awards to reveal some of its new titles in the past. Assuming that the same thing were to happen in 2026, it suggests that we could see Injustice 3 unveiled at the upcoming awards show when it takes place on December 10th.