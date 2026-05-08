Nintendo Confirms Switch 2 & NSO Price Increase Coming Soon (But It Could Be Worse)

The Nintendo Switch 2 released into an uncertain economic market last year. At the time of its launch, many other current-gen consoles were already raising their prices. But the Switch 2 has remained at its release date price point despite PS5 and Xbox price hikes. Alas, that’s about to come to an end, and many other Nintendo offerings will be getting more expensive along with it. But honestly, there are a few pieces of good news mixed in with the bad here compared to what could’ve been.

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On May 8th, Nintendo released a memo titled “Notice Regarding Price Revisions for Nintendo Products and Services.” The memo lists a variety of upcoming price adjustments “in light of changes in market conditions.” Not only is the Nintendo Switch 2 getting a price hike, but the price of the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Online is going up for certain regions, as well. While the price increases are certainly not what anyone wants to hear, they aren’t quite as bad as you might expect, given the rising cost of other current-gen consoles on the market. Here’s what we know.

Nintendo Switch 2 Price Increase Effective September 1st in the U.S.

Courtesy of Nintendo

First, the bad news. The Nintendo Switch 2 will be getting its first price increase since launch. The higher pricing takes effect on May 25th in Japan, but customers in other impacted markets have a bit more time. Effective September 1st, customers in the United States, Canada, and Europe can expect to pay more for a Nintendo Switch 2. Here are the pricing changes headed our way on September 1st:

Japan (effective May 25th) : ¥59,980, up from ¥49,980

: ¥59,980, up from ¥49,980 United States: $499.99, up from $449.99

$499.99, up from $449.99 Canada: $679.99, up from $629.99

$679.99, up from $629.99 Europe: €499.99, up from €469.99

Though these are the only regions noted in this memo, the fine print confirms that price revisions for Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch will be coming to other regions, as well. Those details will be communicated by the respective overseas representatives, so be sure to stay tuned for details if you’re planning to buy a Switch 2 somewhere other than the locations listed above.

Overall, the price is going up by roughly $50 in most regions. That’s definitely a tough blow in the current economy, but it’s pretty modest compared to the price hike we’ve seen for the PS5 and Xbox, which are both up roughly $100 since early 2025. There’s also the fact that, with the exception of Japan, many regions won’t see the price increase until September. That means there still is a bit of time to grab a Switch 2 at its current price before the change goes into effect.

Some Customers Can Expect Higher Prices For Nintendo Switch & Nintendo Switch Online (But The U.S. Is Safe For Now)

Courtesy of Nintendo

For Nintendo fans in Japan, there’s more bad news. The prices for the original Nintendo Switch will be getting an increase there, following the price changes for original Switch models in many regions last year. In addition, the price for a Nintendo Switch Online membership is about to go up in Japan and South Korea, as well. These changes are reportedly to bring the cost in alignment with other regions. That means that, at least for now, the price of a Nintendo Switch Online membership is not going up in the United States or other regions.

As of July 1st, however, customers in Japan and South Korea can expect to pay a bit more for both Nintendo Switch Online and Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack memberships. For the full details about pricing increases for these services, you can check out the original memo from Nintendo. Given the stated reason for raising these prices, it doesn’t look like Nintendo fans in the U.S. need to worry about paying more for NSO just yet. As for the Switch 2, however, that will be $50 more come the 2026 holiday gifting season.

Will you be trying to buy a Switch 2 before the price goes up? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!