Nintendo Switch Online Makes 2024 Game Available for Free

Nintendo Switch Online has made a 2024 game available for free for a limited time. The game in question is a Ubisoft game and one of the sleeper hits of two years ago. It’s free between now and September 30. Once this period is over, free access ends, but the game isn’t terribly long, so it can very easily be beaten in this period. In other words, it’s not technically free to keep, but it’s effectively free to keep because a week is all that is needed to see the game from beginning to end. In fact, those without any obligations for the next week could really beat the game twice in this amount of time.

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Nintendo Switch Online subscribers across Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2, with or without an expansion pack, can download the 2D side-scrolling action-adventure game, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, for free. For those unfamiliar with this title, it debuted in 2024, at the start of the year, on January 18. This was before the Nintendo Switch 2 came out, and it still hasn’t come to the Nintendo Switch 2. Whether this will change in the future remains to be seen, but it is playable on the newer Nintendo console via backward compatibility. And unlike some games, it runs well on the Nintendo Switch, largely thanks to the fact that it isn’t particularly technically demanding. It is particularly pretty good, though. In fact

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A Different Type of Prince of Persia Game

Most will know Prince of Persia as a 3D series thanks to the early and mid-2000s games, but the series has a 2D legacy that shines through with this installment. Upon release, the action-adventure game earned a Metacritic range of 84 to 88, with those scores varying depending on the platform. It pairs this with a nomination for Best Action/Adventure Game at the Game Awards and an award for Innovation in Accessibility. Meanwhile, it’s understood to have sold somewhere between 1.5 and 3 million copies.

Developed specifically by Ubisoft Montpellier, the game places players in the shoes of Sargon, a member of the Immortals, and a young man who finds himself at the cursed Mount Oaf following the kidnapping of Prince Ghassan. Upon reaching Mount Oaf, Sargon discovers it’s locked in a mysterious time anomaly, perpetrated by supernatural forces. And Sargon is connected to it all.

Those who decide to check out the Ubisoft game now that it is free with Nintendo Switch Online, should expect a runtime of about 15 to 25 hours, depending primarily on how much the side content is engaged with, but also skill level and playstyle. Meanwhile, a full completionist playthrough will need more like 30 hours with the free Nintendo Switch Online game, which follows a 2026 game being made free earlier this month.