Nintendo Switch Getting PS1 RPG That Hasn't Been Seen in 26 Years

A PS1 RPG cult classic is returning next month, but not via PS4 or PS5. Rather, it will return via Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. The game in question hails from 1997, a legendary year for gaming. 1997 was the year we got games like Final Fantasy 7, GoldenEye 007, Star Fox 64, Tomb Raider II, PaRappa the Rapper, Gran Tursimo, Diablo, Grand Theft Auto, Fallout, and Castlevania: Symphony of the Night. The list goes on, but you get the point. What also came out in 1997 was PS1 game Front Mission 2, but only in Japan. And it's never released outside of Japan, which means the only people who have ever played it outside of Japan were those who jumped through the hoops to import it in 1997 or buy it while they were visiting the home of PlayStation. That said, it's finally coming west next month via a global release, but only on Nintendo Switch.

The PS1 strategy RPG is being brought west on October 5 via publisher Forever Entertainment and developer Storm Trident. When it releases it will cost $34.99, and for many, it will be the first opportunity to play the game, which earned great reviews back in 1997 when it was original released as the second of three Front Mission games.

The game is is set to return as a remake with improved loading speed, new languages, a new "free camera" option to zoom in during gameplay, new coloring and camouflage options, modern in-game effects, and a "renewed" soundtrack.

"12 years have passed since the second Huffman conflict. The impoverished People's Republic of Alordesh has been suffering a severe economic decline ever since the war ended," reads an official blurb about the game. "In June 2102, soldiers of the Alordesh Army rise up and, led by Ven Mackarge, declare independence from the O.C.U. (Oceania Cooperative Union). Ash, an O.C.U. soldier, manages to survive the ensuing battle, but Alordesh is completely overrun by the Revolutionary Army. Ash and his surviving teammates infiltrate Alordesh's chaotic underground in an attempt to escape the country. However, they soon discover that there is a huge conspiracy behind the coup."

The remake's official pitch continues: "In Front Mission 2, the perspective switches between three characters: Ash, Lisa, and Thomas, creating a worldview that goes beyond a simple dichotomy between good and evil."