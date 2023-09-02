Nintendo Switch Leak Reveals First Game, PS5 Graphics

A new rumor/leak about the Nintendo Switch 2 has surfaced, teasing that the console boasts PS5 graphics. The Nintendo Switch 2 has yet to be announced or even confirmed, but it's been heavily rumored, and according to most of these rumors, scheduled to release next year. And if this is to happen, there's a good chance it will be revealed this year. Before we get official details on potential Nintendo Switch successor, we have unofficial details. Whether they are accurate or not, we don't know, but the details are making the rounds.

The rumor begins claiming that Nintendo Switch 2 devkits have been out in the wild for a while. In other words, developers have been sent development models for the console and have been working on games and ports for the system. The rumor adds the console uses a new cartridge format, is backward compatible, and has a new camera feature.

The rumor continues by claiming that Final Fantasy 7 Remake is being ported to the Nintendo Switch, adding the "port took no time." To this end, it supposedly "could be a launch game" for the console. Final Fantasy 7 Remake is obviously a PlayStation exclusive, so the fact that it could be coming to Nintendo Switch 2 is surprising. What's even more surprising though is the rumor claims Final Fantasy 7 Remake looks and runs like a PS5 game on the Nintendo Switch 2 devkit, suggesting the Switch successor is packing some serious heat. If this is true, it may very well be on the more expensive side.

Unfortunately, this rumor is not complete with any media of the console or Final Fantasy 7 Remake running on the system. What is here though should be taken with a grain of salt. This is not an official information and while the source, an anonymous leaker that goes by the name I Am a Hero Too has proven reliable in the past, it doesn't change the fact everything here is unofficial. Further, even if it's accurate, it's also subject to change that may, overtime, render it inaccurate.

At the moment of publishing, this rumor/leak has not drawn any type of comment from Nintendo or the other implicated party here, Square Enix. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think of this rumor, and what you want to see from the next Nintendo console.

H/T, I'm a Hero Too via Reset Era.