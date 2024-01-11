Nintendo Switch 2 Release Potentially Revealed in Accidental Leak

It looks like the release month of the much-theorized Nintendo Switch 2 may have accidentally been revealed in a very unexpected way. At this point in time, Nintendo itself hasn't even announced that it's working on a new console, let alone a successor to the Switch. Despite this lack of news, many consider it a foregone conclusion that new Nintendo hardware will be arriving at some point in 2024. Now, if a new leak is to be believed, we may have a specific month to circle on the calendar.

Reported first by Digital Trends, a press release from company Altech Lansing may have divulged that the Nintendo Switch 2 is set to release in September 2024. The press release in question was for a new version of GameShark, which is now set to be powered by AI and will be called AI Shark. While this news on its own is a bit interesting, mentioned within was that the product would launch alongside the Switch 2, which is set to arrive in September.

"Formerly known as GameShark, AI Shark is set to redefine the gaming landscape with its revolutionary AI-enhanced technology," reads the press release. "The innovative gaming software is set to mark a significant leap forward in the gaming experience, bringing enhanced gameplay for beginner-level users. The official launch is planned to coincide with the Nintendo Switch 2 in September 2024."

For the time being, it's now known just how legitimate this leak might be. AI Shark itself has since claimed Nintendo "has not officially clarified launch" and has added that it was merely making a guess about the Switch 2's release. Still, the fact that this information surfaced in the first place is quite curious. Oftentimes, console manufacturers like Nintendo will brief partners on details associated with upcoming platforms prior to said details becoming public knowledge. Whether that happened in this case with AI Shark isn't known, but it's definitely worth keeping in mind as we continue through this year.

What do you think about this major leak tied to the Nintendo Switch 2 and its potential release in September? Do you believe that this launch window is legitimate, or is this merely a mistake on the part of AI Shark?