Is Nintendo Switch 2 Being Revealed on October 10? Some Fans Think So

Some Nintendo fans think the Nintendo Switch 2 -- the long rumored new Nintendo console -- may finally be revealed on October 10. Naturally, the speculation involves adorning a tin foil hat. Thanks to many months of Nintendo Switch 2 rumors, particularly about when the console will be revealed and released, Nintendo fans are starting to get desperate for information about the elusive console.

For a while now, these rumors have been claiming the console will be revealed in 2024. Time is obviously slowly but surely running out for this to happen, and the closer we get to the end of 2024 the more some Nintendo fans grow worried the console won't be revealed this year, which could have implications for its rumored 2025 release date. That said, in the face of this uncertainty, many sources of both the reputable and random variety are continuing to persist the next Nintendo console will be revealed sometime this year.

Not a single source has claimed October 10 will be the reveal date. To be fair, no specific dates have been given by any rumor. The reason some -- hopeful -- Nintendo fans think October 10 may finally be Nintendo Switch 2 day is because of a new post on social media platform X by Nintendo of America.

More specifically, in a post promoting Mario & Luigi: Brothership -- which is coming to Nintendo Switch on November -- Nintendo of America posted a tiny clip from the game featuring Mario and Luigi. In it, Luigi can be seen crashing down to the earth. This is accompanied by the caption, "10/10 landing." And that's it.

Double meaning?



An excellent landing, scoring Mario, 10 out of 10 points…and also Nintendo Switch successor information landing on October 10? 😅 — Paul Gale (@PaulGaleNetwork) October 5, 2024

Holy crap October 10th switch 2 confirmed — Ashley (@sugarrrussh) October 5, 2024

Don’t read into this

Don’t read into this

Don’t read into this

Don’t read into this — Jake (@Kirby4604) October 5, 2024

As we said, there is not much to this theory and speculation, but it is also not the craziest theory we've ever seen. For what it is worth though, Nintendo doesn't typically tease in this fashion. In fact, we can't think of the last time it did something like what is being suggested. There is always opportunity for things to change, but right now it doesn't look like there's reason to think any of this post. Thankfully, we'll find out if this is accurate analysis in just a few days as October 10 is this coming Thursday.

If October 10 does end up being the date, it wouldn't be too much of a shocker for the simple reason the first Nintendo Switch was revealed on October 20, 2016. In other words, there is potential precedent pointing toward an October reveal of the Nintendo Switch 2.