Nintendo Insider Doubles Down on Rumored Nintendo Switch 2 Reveal Date

Not one, but two different industry insiders have doubled down on when the Nintendo Switch 2 is going to be revealed. Right now, the next Nintendo console -- tentatively dubbed the Nintendo Switch 2 due to the fact it is anticipated to be a successor to the current Nintendo Switch -- is expected to release sometime next year. Next year is getting close though, and Nintendo still hasn't revealed the console. This is reportedly about to change, and change very soon.

GamesIndustry's Christopher Dring and VGC's Andy Robinson, two fairly prominent and reliable sources, have both claimed they've heard from multiple sources something with the Nintendo Switch 2 -- presumably a reveal -- is happening this month. And both recently doubled down on these claims, clearly confident in the information, which comes from a mixture of developers, who would know, and journalists, who could have been tipped off.

Unfortunately, neither have any specifics on when exactly this month all of this is set to go off, but if the information is accurate then we should be hearing more in an official capacity quite soon. There would presumably -- based on record -- at least be a couple of days, if not a whole week between the announcement of a reveal and the reveal, as there is no chance it will just be randomly revealed without announcing as much ahead of time.

If the new piece of hardware is revealed this month, it would signal a release most likely in the first half of next year. Considering how successful the Switch has been for Nintendo, it would not be surprising to see its successor release during the same window, which is to say sometime in March before the end of the fiscal year.

All of that said, take everything here with a grain of salt. Not only is nothing here official, but it is unclear where reporting ends and where speculation begins. So far, it has not drawn any type of comment from Nintendo. We do not expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. If the information is true though, official word is imminent.

