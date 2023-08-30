Nintendo Switch 2 Reveal May Be Coming Sooner Than Expected

It sounds like Nintendo may be planning its reveal of the Switch 2 (or whatever its next video game console may be called) far sooner than many fans have been expecting. For over a year at this point, it has been widely assumed that the Switch is in the final stages of its life cycle. Currently, games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Pikmin 4, Super Mario RPG, and Super Mario Bros. Wonder continue to come to the platform, but it's still known that the Switch is on its last legs. Fortunately, for those eager to see what Nintendo has in store for the future, we may be hearing more soon enough.

According to reporter Jez Corden, Nintendo may have started discussing its next Switch hardware with developers and members of the press during Gamescom. If true, this would imply that Nintendo is beginning to set the stage to show off its latest video game console in a formal capacity soon enough. Still, Corden himself stressed that this was merely a rumor, and as such, it should be taken with a grain of salt for the time being.

When Will Nintendo Switch 2 Be Announced?

Currently, it's hard to know exactly when Nintendo might look to unveil its next gaming platform. Despite so many rumors and reports circling, Nintendo itself hasn't even acknowledged that it's gearing up to release its next hardware at any point soon. As such, an announcement could come about at just about any time. If the longtime Japanese manufacturer did indeed brief members of the press about its forthcoming console, though, it would suggest that a public unveiling would transpire in the fall.

When looking at how the original Switch was unveiled and eventually released, this could also provide guidance for what Nintendo plans to do with its future console. Back in fall of 2016, Nintendo first announced the Switch and later had a larger showcase centered around the platform in early 2017. If a similar pattern were to play out once again with Switch 2, it would imply that even if a reveal does happen in 2023, we likely won't see a whole lot more of the platform until next year.

When Will Switch 2 Potentially Release?

(Photo: Nintendo)

Based on the latest high-profile report to come about, Nintendo is said to be aiming to release the Switch 2 in the second half of 2024. Rather than releasing the Switch successor in the spring (which is when the Switch first launched) a summer or fall window for Switch 2 is said to be more likely. Additionally, various developers around the globe are also said to have development kits in-hand, which means that they're actively creating games for the platform. The specs of the Switch follow-up are also still under wraps, but it seems that the console will be very similar to the model that fans have come to expect from Nintendo over the past six year.