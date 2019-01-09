Three Useful Nintendo Switch Accessories Are on Sale Today

Own a Nintendo Switch? Well, today is a very good day to pick up three useful accessories.

First off, if you’re thinking about picking up another pair of Joy-Con for the Nintendo Switch to play games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, or Super Mario Party, you’re in luck because you can get the neon red and blue set from Walmart for $66.77 (17% off) with free 2-day shipping. That’s still not cheap, but this is only $2 off an all-time low.

If you need a charging dock for four Joy-Con, you have loads of affordable options. However, if you need a dock that can handle Joy-Con and the Pro Controller, there is another great deal going on right now that you can take advantage of.

If you own the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, you have probably noticed that the battery life is insane (up to 40 hours) – but you’ll need to charge it eventually. This officially licensed Nintendo PowerA charging dock can handle both the Pro Controller and a standard pair of Joy-Con simultaneously. Plus, it’s ridiculously affordable right now.

Indeed, you can order the PowerA Joy-Con & Pro Controller Charging Dock from Amazon for $14.99 (50% off). It’s currently on backorder, but it looks like it will be well worth the wait. Reserve one while you can.

Finally, if you got a Nintendo Switch for the holidays and haven’t added a microSD card, you’ll want to remedy that right away. The paltry 32GB of onboard memory will be eaten up very quickly if you plan on downloading games. Even many physical games require sizable downloads.

That having been said, today is a golden opportunity to go big. Amazon has dropped the price of the coveted SanDisk 400GB microSD card to $88.96, which is 64% off the list price and good for the second lowest price ever outside of a ridiculous $79.99 Black Friday sale that was gone in the blink of an eye. Grab it while you can, because the price on this deal could change at any time as well.

The official specs on the SanDisk 400GB microSD card can be found below.

Up to 400GB (1GB=1,000,000,000 bytes. Actual user storage less. ) to store even more hours of Full HD video (Approximations; results and Full HD (1920×1080) video support may vary based on host device, file attributes and other factors. )

Class 10 for Full HD video recording and playback (Full HD (1920×1080) video support may vary based upon host device, file attributes, and other factors. )

Up to 100MB/s transfer read speed (Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. ) lets you move up to 1200 photos in a minute (Based on 4. 1GB transfer of photos (avg. file 3. 5MB) with USB 3. 0 reader. Results may vary based on host device, file attributes and other factors. )

Load apps faster with A1-rated performance (Results may vary based on host device, app type and other factors. )

Ideal for Android smartphones and tablets, and MIL cameras

SanDisk Memory Zone app for easy file management (Download and Installation Required)

10-year limited manufacturer warranty

