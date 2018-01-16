Freedom Planet Devs Tease a Nintendo Switch Release

Freedom Planet, a retro-modern 2D Platformer title that was originally released in 2014 for PC, may be making the move to Nintendo Switch. The game is already available for several platforms, but Nintendo has been bringing several Wii U and 3DS titles to the Switch as of recent. A recent Facebook post by the game’s developers at GalaxyTrail seems to tease the game’s move to Switch, with an image captioned: “Are we doing it right?”

Freedom Planet first arrived on PC in 2014 after its success on Kickstarter. The platformer was originally a fan project that was made in homage to the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise, but it quickly developed into its own story that still gave nods to its source. Since then, it has released for Mac, Linux, Wii U, and most recently, the PlayStation 4. It’s likely that this is just a port, though, so fans hoping for a sequel will just have to stay tuned and keep asking, since it’s past the original projected 2017 release date.

The brightly-colored combat-ridden world of Freedom Planet can be traversed in two modes: the story-driven Adventure Mode or the bare-bones Classic mode. The game puts players in control of three heroes, all of who their own special sets of abilities:

As Lilac, you can whip enemies with your hair or use the Dragon Boost to fly through the air at high speed like a comet.

As Carol, you can bust through foes with a flurry of punches and kicks or summon a motorcycle that lets you ride up walls and ceilings.

As Milla, you can summon blocks to throw at enemies or reflect their attacks back at them with a psychic shield.

Freedom Planet is available to play now for PC, Linux, Mac, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Wii U. There is no current release date for the game’s sequel.

