Microsoft Claims New Nintendo Switch Console Is in Development

According to Microsoft, a new Nintendo Switch console of some sort is currently in the works. As part of Microsoft's ongoing pursuit of acquiring Activision Blizzard, the company announced that it would tentatively be bringing the Call of Duty series to Nintendo platforms as part of a 10-year agreement with the Japanese gaming publisher. Now, it seems that Microsoft may have spilled the beans and made it known that these future Call of Duty games will be coming to a Switch platform that hasn't yet been unveiled.

Spotted in new legal documents (via Reddit) that stem from Microsoft's recent battle with the FTC, it was said that the company behind Xbox has committed to bringing Call of Duty to "an in-development Switch model." When Microsoft originally announced this move to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo hardware, it failed to specify where these games would actually release. Based on what we've now seen, though, it looks like Microsoft might be privy to the fact that Nintendo's next gaming hardware will be a new model of the Switch.

In a general sense, it's not shocking whatsoever to hear that a new Switch console of some sort may be in development at Nintendo. Over the past few months, it has been widely assumed and reported that a follow-up to the Switch will come about from Nintendo at some point in 2024. Given the success of the Switch since it first launched back in 2017, it has always seemed likely that Nintendo wouldn't opt to stray too much from its next console. And while we'll have to continue to wait to hear more about this matter from Nintendo in an official capacity, perhaps we could learn more about the manufacturer's next platform before 2023 wraps up.

How do you feel about the idea of a "Nintendo Switch 2" coming about at some point in the next year? And if a proper Switch 2 does end up being Nintendo's next console, what sort of improvements or iterations would you like to see? Let me know for yourself either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.