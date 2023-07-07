Popular Nintendo Switch Game on Sale for $1.99 at the Perfect Time

A popular Nintendo Switch game is on sale for $1.99 via the Nintendo eShop. Normally the Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED game in question runs at $9.99, so this represents a savings of 80 percent. That said, it's only available for a limited time. More specifically, it's only available until July 20. Not only is this deal only available for a limited time, but it arrives at the perfect time as its sequel is only five days away from releasing at the moment of writing this.

The mystery game in question is 2016 adventure game from Night School Studio -- which has since been acquired by Netflix -- called Oxenfree. On July 12, a sequel called Oxenfree II: Lost Signals is set to follow it up. It remains to be seen how good or not the sequel will be, but the predecessor, the game on sale, was widely viewed as one of 2016's gems. On Metacritic, the Nintendo Switch version, specifically, boasts an 81, which is a solid score, but a bit lower than the glowing user reviews the game has on Steam.

"Oxenfree is a supernatural thriller about a group of friends who unwittingly open a ghostly rift," reads an official blurb about the game. "Play as Alex, a bright, rebellious teenager who brings her new stepbrother Jonas to an overnight party on an old military island. The night takes a terrifying turn when you unwittingly open a ghostly gate spawned from the island's cryptic past. How you deal with these events, your peers, and the ominous creatures you've unleashed is up to you."

An official description of the game continues: "You determine every aspect of Alex's story while exploring Edwards Island, uncovering the base's dark past, and changing the course of your friends' lives."

On Nintendo Switch, you will need to clear out 2.2 GB of space to download the game after buying it. For 2.2 GB of space and $1.99, you get a game that is roughly five to six hours long, however, you will need more like 15 hours for a completionist playthrough. As for the Switch version, specifically, it support all three modes of play and the following language options: English, French, German, Italian, and Spanish.

For more Nintendo Switch coverage -- including all of the latest Nintendo news, all of the latest Nintendo rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Nintendo deals -- click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, including of this deal.