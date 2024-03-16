Nintendo Switch eShop Deal Makes Two Classic Games Just $1 for 24 Hours

A new Nintendo Switch eShop deal has made two classic games just $1, but the deal is only available until March 23, 2024 at 2:59 a.m. EDT. In other words, time is running out on the Nintendo eShop deal. The game and its sequel on Nintendo Switch normally cost $20. Meanwhile, a third game in the larger trilogy is also on sale. Normally it would set you back an additional $25, but it is on sale for $2. This means until tomorrow, Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED users can claim the entire trilogy for just $3, saving $42 in the process.

The first game in question hails from 2002. Developed and published by Microids, it was released as a PS2, PC, and original Xbox game. Upon release, the game -- a graphic point-and-click adventure -- earned Metacritic scores as high as 82 and was a commercial success for the French games maker. If you haven't connected the dots the mystery game is Syberia, which got a sequel, Syberia II, two years later in 2004. And it was a similar story again. The sequel earned Metacritic scores as high as 80 and was a commercial success for Microids on the same platforms. Right now, you can buy a bundle of these two games for just $1.99, meaning each game is effectively $1 a pop.

The third game, Syberia 3, had to wait a long time before releasing. While there were two years between the release of the first two games, there was 13 years between the second and the third game, with the latter not coming out until 2017. Once again coming the way of Microids, Syberia 3 was unfortunately not received as well. Upon release, its highest Metacritic score was only 51. It apparently sold well enough for a fourth game -- Syberia: The World Before -- to be released in 2022 though. And based on its Metacritic scores of 81, it got the series back on track. Unfortunately, this installment is not available on Nintendo Switch.

Below, you can read more about all three Nintendo Switch games, check out a trailer for all three Nintendo Switch games, and find the relevant Nintendo eShop listing for each product as well.

Syberia 1 & 2

"In Syberia, join Kate Walker on an extraordinary journey that takes her all the way from Western Europe to the far reaches of Eastern Russia. You will come across a host of endearing characters and incredible locations as you search for traces of Hans Voralberg, the genius inventor of the automatons. It is a search that will take you to the legendary island of Syberia, in the far North of the continent, where the last living mammoths reside, hidden from modern eyes... Continue the adventure in Syberia 2! After roaming Europe from West to East in search of Hans, Kate Walker sets out on another long journey, this time across the Great North. She will soon be faced with the dangers of the wild, religious fanaticism, and poachers seeking to lay their hands on the precious ivory of the Mammoths... What will become of Kate Walker and her friends? Find out wherever you happen to be!" [LINK]

Syberia 3

"Kate Walker is found dying on the banks of a river by the Youkol tribe, a nomadic people accompanying their migrating snow ostriches. Together, stuck and imprisoned in the town of Valsembor, they must find a way to continue their journey in a race against their enemies and unexpected obstacles. Not to mention Kate's past, which catches up with her..." [LINK]

For more Nintendo coverage, and more coverage specific to the Nintendo Switch -- including all of the latest Nintendo Switch news, all of the latest Nintendo Switch rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Nintendo Switch deals -- click here.