Nintendo Switch Game With 90 Metacritic Score on Sale for Only $1.99

A critically-acclaimed game on Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED platforms has been discounted this week on the eShop to now only retail for $1.99. Essentially any given week, the Nintendo Switch digital storefront ends up holding some great sales for select titles that users can take advantage of. Even with this in mind, though, it's not often that you see a title that has been met with so much praise marked down to virtually nothing.

Available from now up until April 26th, publisher Annapurna Interactive has discounted its narrative-based adventure game, Florence, to now retail for under $2 on the Switch eShop. Originally released back in 2018 as a mobile game, Florence later came to Switch in 2020 and was met with incredibly high marks from reviewers. Currently on Metacritic, Florence boasts a staggering 90/100 aggregate score, which puts it in very rare territory. Although the Switch edition of Florence only has six reviews in total to base this aggregate on, the game's reviews on mobile are nearly just as high.

"At 25, Florence Yeoh feels a little stuck. Her life is an endless routine of work, sleep, and spending too much time on social media. Then one day, she meets a cello player named Krish who changes everything about how she sees the world," says the official eShop description of Florence. "Experience every beat of Florence and Krish's relationship through a series of bespoke gameplay vignettes – from flirting to fighting, from helping each other grow to growing apart. Drawing inspiration from 'slice of life' graphic novels and webcomics, Florence is intimate, raw and personal."

Perhaps the only caveat with this whole situation is that Florence typically isn't all that expensive to begin with. Even at full price, the game is pretty darn cheap and will only ever set purchasers back a measly $5.99. Still, this deal from Annapurna slashes the value of Florence by 66%, which means that this is an offer that shouldn't be slept on if you're someone who has been looking to snatch the title up.

