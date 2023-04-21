Nintendo Warns Switch Owners of Console-Breaking Issue

Nintendo has warned Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED users of a console-breaking issue. Since its release, the Nintendo Switch hasn't had any major hardware failure. The biggest issue the Switch has had so far has involved stick drift with the Joy-Cons. In fact, this has been a major issue for Nintendo, to the point it invited lawsuits and eventually Nintendo providing free repairs for an issue it initially ignored and swept under the rug. That's the Joy-Cons though, and not the actual console. That said, while the Nintendo Switch is largely problem free, you still need to take certain precautions to avoid hardware failure.

To this end, an official Nintendo support Twitter account has warned Switch users to charge their battery at least once every six months. Why? Well, like any lithium-ion battery, the Switch battery could become unable to charge if left unused for an extended period of time.

How common is this issue for the Nintendo Switch? We don't know, but it's apparently happened enough that Nintendo felt the need to make a PSA about it. We do know there is a common issue where the console has issues turning on if the battery is left dead for too long, but there are workarounds for this. There are no workarounds for a broken battery other than getting a new one.

It's unclear if this happens if Nintendo would provide a free replacement or if it would fall under owner negligence and thus not be covered. Whatever the case, it would require sending in your Switch and being without it for weeks, if not a couple of months. In other words, you don't want this to happen, so even if you're Switch is collecting dust, don't forget to turn it on at least a couple times a year.

For more Nintendo Switch coverage, and for more Nintendo coverage in general -- including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, reviews, previews, interviews, hot-takes, and deals -- click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Did you know about this Switch problem?