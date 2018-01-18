Nintendo Switch Is About To Be Cracked, According To Hackers

Hacking systems is nothing new. We do it to our platforms, we do it to our mobile devices – people like to tinker, it’s that natural curiousity. That being said, the Nintendo Switch has been giving hackers a helluva time when it comes to cracking that system’s code (which is a good thing!), but it looks like that dedication is paying off because some are reporting that the crack is officially coming.

Known hacker group FailOverFlow released a video in recent months showing off their work making a custom program run on the Nintendo Switch, The team also boasted that this very same thing could not be patched in an effort to show Nintendo that they can’t be stopped when it comes to their exploit adventures. Another hacker crew, Xecuter, contributed to this by adding in their own exploit to allow for more customization. Since then, several hackers have come forward showing off their workarounds and giving the status update that an easy-to-use crack is very close.

Though condensed like above, the process has not been one made easy by Nintendo – as it should be. Many hackers have stated that the operating system the Switch users is one of the most secure ones they’ve ever tried to crack and that getting through all of the security walls is a lot harder than it looks.

In the video at the top of the article, there is a brief demonstration on how a successful hack can be done with custom software – though the hacks have not yet been released for public accessibility as of yet. Some hackers have even stated they don’t want to release the info to the public, that they wish to keep the “privilege” of their homebrews to themselves and let the rest of the interested parties fend for themselves.

(via Kotaku)