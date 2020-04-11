Nintendo Switch Is Getting One of the Most Controversial Games of All Time

One of the most controversial games of all time is coming to Nintendo Switch. More specifically, after teasing an announcement earlier this week, developer Destructive Creations has announced that its incredibly controversial and divisive isometric shooter, Hatred, is coming to the Nintendo Switch. At the moment of publishing, there’s no word of a release date. Further, it’s currently unclear if changes are going to be made to the game in order for it to release on the Nintendo console, which usually doesn’t allow from games rated “Adults Only.”

Hatred first emerged on the scene back in 2015 via Destructive Creations and PC. In it, players play as a misanthropic mass-killer who goes on a “genocide crusade” with the one and only goal of killing as many humans as possible. Sounds horrible, right? Well, according to Destructive Creations, the game was a direct response to societal and political trends at the time, such as political correctness.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you would expect, the game was incredibly controversial. In fact, it was actually pulled from Steam (Steam Greenlight) by Valve due to its over-the-top violent content. However, eventually it was brought back alongside a personal apology from Gabe Newell himself. Naturally, all of this only added to the game’s controversial nature.

When Hatred dropped in 2015, it was universally hammered for being repetitive and for its unnecessary level of distasteful violence. That said, the game actually found an audience and many defenders who defended not only the game’s right to exist, but some elements of its gameplay.

As alluded to, there’s currently no word of a release date, but Destructive Creation did tweet out a picture showing the game running on the Switch, suggesting it’s not very far away from releasing.

Happy Easter our beloved fans 🖤 Recently we revealed something regarding Nintendo Switch. This picture may give you a better idea about what is going to happen. Are you waiting? pic.twitter.com/a16anUq5St — Destructive Creations (@DestCreat_Team) April 11, 2020

Hatred is available on the PC and for now, only the PC. Below, you can read more about the game:

“Hatred fills your whole body. You’re sick and tired of humanity’s worthless existence. The only thing that matters is your gun and the pure Armageddon that you want to unleash,” reads an official pitch of the game. “You will go out for a hunt, and you will clear the New York outskirts of all humans with cold blood. You will shoot, you will hurt, you will kill, and you will die. There are no rules, there is no compassion, no mercy, no point in going back. You are the lord of life and death now – and you have full control over the lives of worthless human scum.”